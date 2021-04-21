WATCH: Black Bear Chases Biker down the Mountain Roads in Montana, Scary Video Goes Viral

In an incident at Whitefish, Montana, a biker was chased down a mountain track by a black bear. The biker had a very close encounter with a black bear with the intention of causing harm. Montana Knife Company had on Monday posted a video on their social media pages showing a black bear chasing a biker down a mountain in Whitefish. The company captioned it, “A quick reminder that Montana is not Disney Land… Black bear chasing a downhill mountain biker in Whitefish, MT.”

In the video, it can be seen that a black bear chased down a biker, who seemed to have maintained a good and safe distance. The biker was lucky enough to escape the animal’s attack and save his life. He was able to reach a speed that the bear couldn’t sustain.

The short clip has now garnered thousands of views on Facebook.

Montana state officials estimate that there are at least 600,000 black bears present in the United States. An adult black bear can run up to 35 miles per hour and can keep that pace for several minutes.

It is seen that mountain bikers take risks and ride at a very fast speed even passing through mountain tracks in wild. It is recommended to them that they should stay vigilant, slow down, carry bear spray, make noise, don’t ride alone and never ride at dusk, dawn or night.

