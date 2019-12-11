Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Watch: Blogger Gets Carried Away in Spirit of Christmas, Hugs Confused Stranger in Shop

The blogger and author Mary Katherine Backstrom recently had an embarrassing moment when she visited a gas station and mistakenly thought a stranger washed her car.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 11, 2019, 6:43 PM IST
Watch: Blogger Gets Carried Away in Spirit of Christmas, Hugs Confused Stranger in Shop
Christmas blooper | Image credit: Facebook

With barely two weeks left for Christmas, it is natural for people to feel the festive spirit in the air as a gentle nip settles in. However, one Florida woman's sense of festive spirit led her to make an embarrassing mistake which instantly went viral online.

The blogger and author Mary Katherine Backstrom took to Facebook to share the experience with her followers.

Captioning the video, "Well this takes the cake as the most embarrassing thing I’ve done this year," she went on to reveal that, “I can’t even contain myself,” while narrating the incident to her followers.

According to the blogger, she was at a gas station and convenience store, when, feeling festive, she offered to pay for the ginger ale of the person who was next in line to her.

The woman was appreciative of her gesture, and Backstrom revealed that she was “still in this mindset that the holidays are so magical," when she exited the convenience store.

Things took a more hilarious turn from thereon.

When she exited the store, she saw a man washing her car's windshield.

Narrating that she felt that this was her "favorite part of humanity!" and adding, "I love Christmas so much, thank you for doing this," Backstrom recalls giving a hug to the stranger.

The issue, however, was that it was not her car at all! The clueless stranger was washing his own car.

The author and blogger went on to add, "I just had to share this with y’all because I’m out here hugging strangers at the gas station, because the magic of Christmas is so powerful."

Towards the conclusion of the video, she could be heard saying, “Christmas is so magical.”

The video, which has already garnered 44 million views, has received over 145K shares and 14K likes as well.



