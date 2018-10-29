From Bollywood to Death Metal, Watch Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Performed in 42 Styles

While the idea of monarchy may be outmoded and irrelevant (despite the Windsor’s recent massive PR success with The Crown), there’s one Queen who’s enjoying a massive revival. A biopic on Freddie Mercury (born Farrokh Bulsara), frontman of iconic British rock band Queen, set to release worldwide on November 2, led to a resurgence of interest in the pioneering band, its eclectic sound, and most of all its flamboyant lead singer and frontman.The video, produced and uploaded by musician Anthony Vincent on his popular YouTube channel Ten Second Songs, sees the singer cover one of Queen’s most celebrated songs, Bohemian Rhapsody, which is also the name of the upcoming biopic, in which Mercury is played by Rami Malek aka Mr Robot.The song starts off in Queen’s original style, before veering off the scales and travelling across wildly different soundscapes. Vincent, as his channel indicates, switches genres roughly every 10 seconds, or verse, in what turns out to be a pretty seamless medley of melodies.From Daft Punk, Frank Sinatra and Chuck Berry to Tool, Muse, Nirvana and even System of a Down, it’s quite the chop suey of musical styles and eras, into one delicious bit of ear candy. And of course, there’s a shout-out to Bollywood, and you can probably guess which part it’s used in. Yep, “He’s just a poor boy, from a poor family.” The West really needs to get over Slumdog Millionaire.In any case, check out the full cover below: