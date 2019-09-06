Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Buzz
Watch: Bolero Whizzes Past Jaguar in Flooded Mumbai Street, Sparks Comparisons

The video showed a Mahindra Bolero SUV whizzing past a luxury sedan Jaguar car that was stranded in a flooded underpass at Airoli in Navi Mumbai.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 6, 2019, 12:16 PM IST
Watch: Bolero Whizzes Past Jaguar in Flooded Mumbai Street, Sparks Comparisons
The video showed a Mahindra Bolero SUV whizzing past a luxury sedan Jaguar car that was stranded in a flooded underpass at Airoli in Navi Mumbai.
As rains lashed Mumbai again, videos and pictures emerged online of people and vehicles struggling to get through the city’s inundated roads and streets.

One such video went viral for an entirely different reason, though. It showed a Mahindra Bolero SUV whizzing past a luxury sedan Jaguar car that was stranded in a flooded underpass at Airoli in Navi Mumbai.

Netizens were soon drawing comparisons between the two vehicles even as Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra refused to be drawn into the debate by calling it an “unfair contest.” The jeep-type Bolero did earn praises from Mahindra, however, as the business tycoon said the video ought to explain why it his “favourite vehicle to drive."

Many seemed to agree with Anand Mahindra’s point that while the luxury sedan had been developed for European roads, the Bolero was manufactured keeping in mind the pothole-filled and oft-waterlogged Indian roads.

In another tweet, Anand Mahindra shared a video of the Pope travelling in a Mahindra KUV100 in Mozambique, calling it a “moment of pride and honour for all of us”

