Watch: Bolero Whizzes Past Jaguar in Flooded Mumbai Street, Sparks Comparisons

As rains lashed Mumbai again, videos and pictures emerged online of people and vehicles struggling to get through the city’s inundated roads and streets.

One such video went viral for an entirely different reason, though. It showed a Mahindra Bolero SUV whizzing past a luxury sedan Jaguar car that was stranded in a flooded underpass at Airoli in Navi Mumbai.

Netizens were soon drawing comparisons between the two vehicles even as Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra refused to be drawn into the debate by calling it an “unfair contest.” The jeep-type Bolero did earn praises from Mahindra, however, as the business tycoon said the video ought to explain why it his “favourite vehicle to drive."

We won’t brag over this. It’s an unfair contest.The Bolero’s meant to negotiate such landscapes (seascapes?)But now you know why the Bolero’s my favourite vehicle to drive. “Jaguar gets stuck in Mumbai floods: Mahindra Bolero drives through like a BOSS “ https://t.co/c2jXg92uWY — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 4, 2019

Many seemed to agree with Anand Mahindra’s point that while the luxury sedan had been developed for European roads, the Bolero was manufactured keeping in mind the pothole-filled and oft-waterlogged Indian roads.

What did the Bolero say to the Jaguar? "Tata" bye bye? — Rational Common Sense (@avimitra) September 4, 2019

I have never owned a Mahindra Vehicle but realised its capabilities when we did a Family trip to Zanskar last year in a XYLO, at one point the river was flooded at Rangdum and it just went through like a boss over the rocks & water, & we made it back to Kargil on one tank of Gas. — Raj Singh Arora (@rajsingharora26) September 5, 2019

Undoubtedly #MahindraBolero is the best, but it would have looked manly, if it could have towed the #Jaguar with its might, like a #BOSS. — Shubhangi (@Shubhangi_JS) September 4, 2019

In another tweet, Anand Mahindra shared a video of the Pope travelling in a Mahindra KUV100 in Mozambique, calling it a “moment of pride and honour for all of us”

His Holiness, the Pope travelling in a Mahindra KUV100 in Mozambique. A moment of pride & immense honour for all of us. Our distributor in Maputo supported the Pope’s Feed the Project & earned this honour. You always Rise when you do good... pic.twitter.com/oqUX3092lg — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 5, 2019

