Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

WATCH: Bone-Chilling Video of Python Attacking Deer at Lightning Speed Goes Viral

A video of a python tactfully attacking an unsuspecting deer has surfaced on the Internet. It was captured on an e-surveillance camera at Central Chanda Division in Maharashtra.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 25, 2019, 11:27 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
WATCH: Bone-Chilling Video of Python Attacking Deer at Lightning Speed Goes Viral
Screenshot from video uploaded by @susantananda3.

Wild animals preying on one another in the jungle is nature’s way to balance the food chain.

However, there are times when such animal encounter videos can be scary enough to make you jump out of your seats. Something of similar sorts happened when a herd of deer stopped to rehydrate at the pool of water in Maharashtra.

A video of a python tactfully attacking an unsuspecting deer has surfaced on the Internet. It was captured on an e-surveillance camera at Central Chanda Division in Maharashtra.

Shared by forest official Susanta Nanda on Twitter, the footage captured the whole incident which began with a herd of deer peacefully drinking water from a pond.

Just then, a python appeared out of the muddy swamp and coiled itself around its unsuspecting prey and finally grabbed the deer by its neck to pull it in the water. The deadly snake sensed the correct opportunity to prey on the deer in lightning speed.

Watch the bone-chilling video below:

“When pythons kill prey, they use a kind of ambush technique by jumping & striking the prey, grabbing it with their teeth in around 50 milliseconds only. (Humans take 200ms to blink an eye),” wrote Nanda along with the video.

Netizens are surprised at the quickness of the python. “I didn’t know pythons could be this swift!!! Phewww,” one user commented. Another called it ‘amazing’ and ‘scary’ at the same time.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram