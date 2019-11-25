WATCH: Bone-Chilling Video of Python Attacking Deer at Lightning Speed Goes Viral

Wild animals preying on one another in the jungle is nature’s way to balance the food chain.

However, there are times when such animal encounter videos can be scary enough to make you jump out of your seats. Something of similar sorts happened when a herd of deer stopped to rehydrate at the pool of water in Maharashtra.

A video of a python tactfully attacking an unsuspecting deer has surfaced on the Internet. It was captured on an e-surveillance camera at Central Chanda Division in Maharashtra.

Shared by forest official Susanta Nanda on Twitter, the footage captured the whole incident which began with a herd of deer peacefully drinking water from a pond.

Just then, a python appeared out of the muddy swamp and coiled itself around its unsuspecting prey and finally grabbed the deer by its neck to pull it in the water. The deadly snake sensed the correct opportunity to prey on the deer in lightning speed.

Watch the bone-chilling video below:

One of the clip from E surveillance Video of Central Chanda Division from Maharashtra. When pythons kill prey, they use a kind of ambush technique by jumping & striking the prey, grabbing it with their teeth in around 50 milliseconds only. ( Humans take 200ms to blink an eye). pic.twitter.com/e0jPrz1hVx — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) November 21, 2019

“When pythons kill prey, they use a kind of ambush technique by jumping & striking the prey, grabbing it with their teeth in around 50 milliseconds only. (Humans take 200ms to blink an eye),” wrote Nanda along with the video.

Netizens are surprised at the quickness of the python. “I didn’t know pythons could be this swift!!! Phewww,” one user commented. Another called it ‘amazing’ and ‘scary’ at the same time.

