WATCH: Boris Johnson Joins Britons to Clap their Support for Health Workers at Covid-19 Frontline

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson applauds outside 10 Downing Street during the last day of the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

The woman credited with inspiring the first event, Annemarie Plas, has suggested that this should be the last week of clapping to make sure that the weekly ritual ends on a high.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: May 29, 2020, 11:16 AM IST
London: Britons took to their doorsteps and balconies on Thursday to show their appreciation for health workers on the front line of the coronavirus crisis, in what could be the last such celebration.

The 'Clap for Carers' initiative has for the last 10 weeks been an emotional moment of solidarity among citizens enduring sweeping social restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 - a virus which now has a death toll of over 48,000 in Britain.

NHS workers react at the Aintree University Hospital during the last day of the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Liverpool, Britain, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, fresh from announcing a limited easing of the lockdown, clapped outside his Downing Street office. Others across the country joined in, with TV footage showing people banging pots, clapping and cheering.

NHS workers applaud at the Aintree University Hospital during the last day of the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Liverpool, Britain, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

The woman credited with inspiring the first event, Annemarie Plas, has suggested that this should be the last week of clapping to make sure that the weekly ritual ends on a high. There has been no official announcement on the matter.

A police officer reacts at the Watford General Hospital during the last day of the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Watford, Britain, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh



