WATCH: Boris Johnson Struggling With Umbrella Leaves Prince Charles and Internet Amused

This incident happened in a memorial service. We all must have come across a time when we landed in an embarrassing situation despite trying our best to come over it. Something similar to this happened with the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. His umbrella unfurled upwards because of the strong wind and the video of this incident went viral on the Internet. He was at the police officer memorial service who died on the line of duty. This incident did not only put the audience in amusement but also Prince Charles who was sitting close to Johnson.

The video, which was posted on Twitter, has already got more than 300 K views. In the clip, Johnson can be seen trying to open the umbrella but then it seems like it will fall from his hand as suddenly it goes in the opposite direction due to the strong winds. Since the PM was sitting next to Prince Charles, he too observed the whole incident and couldn’t help but smile. The caption of the post read “…up, up and nearly away” and also gave the information of what happened with whom and when.

….up, up and nearly away ☂️PM Boris Johnson struggles with his umbrella whilst seated next to Prince Charles at a memorial recognising the sacrifice of police officers who have died on duty. Read more here: https://t.co/ia9HUvj5LD pic.twitter.com/dCcMiVcwyn — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 28, 2021

The post received a mix of comments, while some people found it funny and relatable, others thought it to be disrespectful. One user said “Can’t even be serious and respectful at a memorial ceremony”,

Can't even be serious and respectful at a memorial ceremony ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️— Lorna Green (@LornaGr31237685) July 28, 2021

Another wrote, “Happens with all of us”.

Happens with all of us— Kri (@KrishK74) July 28, 2021

A third one commented, “They died in the course of their duties and he can’t even cope with getting a bit wet”.

They died in the course of their duties and he can’t even cope with getting a bit wet — Deb Dawson (@debdaws) July 28, 2021

Some people also trolled the channel reporting this news. One said “And this was worth reporting on more than the actual event, great news.”

Incidents like these can happen with anyone at any time but people have different ways to react to it and each one needs to be respected. However, in this case, this video made a lot of people laugh.

