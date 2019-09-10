Watch: Boy Does 30 Somersaults at One Go, Twitter Asks Kiren Rijiju to Take Note

Recently, a video of a young boy doing 30 somersaults at one go went viral on Twitter. The location where it was shot could not be determined but it shed light on the kind of talent that brews in every corner of the country.

Amazing! 30 Somersaults at a time! There is no dearth of talent in our country only the need a chance n blessing of people. @KirenRijiju @YASMinistry pic.twitter.com/8umbKZESk4 — Sweta_Entomon 🇮🇳 (@sp_dash68) September 9, 2019

This comes days after a video showing school children from Kolkata practising gymnastics amused its viewers and was retweeted by gymnast and Olympics gold medalist, Nadia Comaneci.

This is awesome pic.twitter.com/G3MxCo0TzG — Nadia Comaneci (@nadiacomaneci10) August 29, 2019

The video of the boy doing somersaults gained a lot of appreciation from viewers who tagged the current Minister of State of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju to bring him to the attention of the central government.

Twitter users retweeted the video, with remarks like, “Dear @KirenRijiju, he is a true gymnast, he should be given a chance by the @IndiaSports to hone his skills and represent India, he is a true talent.”

Let’s see how users reacted:

There is abundance of #NaturalTalent in India. This talented Boy did 30 #Somersaults in One Go! We just need to pick up at right time & Groom them..@PMOIndia @narendramodi@KirenRijiju @Media_SAIpic.twitter.com/kAAnel5Uin All d Bst! B Sporty Happy.. जय हिन्द!🇳#HappyYadav — ANUPAM YADAV (@anupamyad) September 10, 2019

Oh My God! What an amazing kid! @KirenRijiju Please provide an opportunity to this young kid too.. — The Angry Indian 🇮🇳 (@sway_hi) September 9, 2019

Amazing. India is full of talent. This boy did 30 Somersaults in 21 seconds. If properly trained, he can definitely get us gold in olympics. Please help him @KirenRijiju sir. @Media_SAI @narendramodi @PMOIndia @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/0Kg5kzqveQ — Gal Jammu Di (@GalJammuDi) September 10, 2019

@KirenRijiju This boy does 30 somersaults at once in this clip. He may be a candidate for gymnastics. Please make arrangements to locate him and provide him necessary assistance and training. pic.twitter.com/y9bVKi6bQH — Jay Kukkillaya (@jaikukki) September 10, 2019

@nadiacomaneci10 another gem from interiors of India .. village kid with 30 somersaults !!! https://t.co/0dW4fPhAdd — Dr Yuthika Sharma (@YuthikaSharma) September 10, 2019

Amazing! 30 Somersaults at a time! There is no dearth of talent in our country only the need a chance n blessing of people. @KirenRijiju @YASMinistry@sudhirchaudhary @ZeeNews pic.twitter.com/hAe71urWvo — Shubham Singh 🇮🇳 (@rathore_hindu) September 10, 2019

Dear @KirenRijiju ji, he is a true gymnast, he should be given a chance by the @IndiaSports to hone his skills and represent India, he is a true talent. #LocalGymnastAmazing! 30 Somersaults at a time. pic.twitter.com/3Qdabrohi3 — utkarsh singh (@utkarshs88) September 9, 2019

