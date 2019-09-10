Take the pledge to vote

Watch: Boy Does 30 Somersaults at One Go, Twitter Asks Kiren Rijiju to Take Note

India's got talent!

News18.com

Updated:September 10, 2019, 5:04 PM IST
Watch: Boy Does 30 Somersaults at One Go, Twitter Asks Kiren Rijiju to Take Note
Image credit: Twitter
Recently, a video of a young boy doing 30 somersaults at one go went viral on Twitter. The location where it was shot could not be determined but it shed light on the kind of talent that brews in every corner of the country.

This comes days after a video showing school children from Kolkata practising gymnastics amused its viewers and was retweeted by gymnast and Olympics gold medalist, Nadia Comaneci.

The video of the boy doing somersaults gained a lot of appreciation from viewers who tagged the current Minister of State of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju to bring him to the attention of the central government.

Twitter users retweeted the video, with remarks like, “Dear @KirenRijiju, he is a true gymnast, he should be given a chance by the @IndiaSports to hone his skills and represent India, he is a true talent.”

Let’s see how users reacted:

