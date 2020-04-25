BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Watch: Boy Offering Namaz Prayers During Ramadan with His Toy T-rex Goes Viral

Watch: Boy Offering Namaz Prayers During Ramadan with His Toy T-rex Goes Viral

Due to the coronavirus, almost all Muslim-majority countries have closed mosques and asked people to pray at home.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 25, 2020, 8:54 AM IST
Share this:

In a video that has recently gone viral, an adorable young boy can be seen offering prayers during Ramadan along with his toy dinosaur.

The video which has been uploaded by Twitter user, @didiey, shows the boy offering namaz or salat, during the Holy month of Ramadan. Salat is usually performed by the men in the household. As per the tweet, the video depicts the Tarawih prayers which are usually performed at night during Ramadan.

In the video, the boy can be seen dressed in a red t-shirt and more concerned about the activities of his little toy friend more than the prayers itself. Initially, he looks a little lost before making his dino bow down to offer prayers as well.

During Ramadan, observant Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk during Ramadan and gather with family to break the fast in the evening.

It is also a month of prayers during which Muslims traditionally converge in large numbers at mosques especially at night.

READ: No Congregational Prayers or Iftaar Parties: What Ramzan Will be Like For Muslims Across the World


But due to the coronavirus, almost all Muslim-majority countries have closed mosques and asked people to pray at home in addition to imposing curfews to limit the spread of the deadly virus.

Watch the video here:


The Twitter user has posted another video where the boy can be seen sitting on top of one his relatives as the latter does push-ups:

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    18,668

    +753*  

  • Total Confirmed

    24,506

    +1,054*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,063

    +249*  

  • Total DEATHS

    775

    +52*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 25 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres