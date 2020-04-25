Watch: Boy Offering Namaz Prayers During Ramadan with His Toy T-rex Goes Viral

In a video that has recently gone viral, an adorable young boy can be seen offering prayers during Ramadan along with his toy dinosaur.

The video which has been uploaded by Twitter user, @didiey, shows the boy offering namaz or salat, during the Holy month of Ramadan. Salat is usually performed by the men in the household. As per the tweet, the video depicts the Tarawih prayers which are usually performed at night during Ramadan.

In the video, the boy can be seen dressed in a red t-shirt and more concerned about the activities of his little toy friend more than the prayers itself. Initially, he looks a little lost before making his dino bow down to offer prayers as well.

During Ramadan, observant Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk during Ramadan and gather with family to break the fast in the evening.

It is also a month of prayers during which Muslims traditionally converge in large numbers at mosques especially at night.

But due to the coronavirus, almost all Muslim-majority countries have closed mosques and asked people to pray at home in addition to imposing curfews to limit the spread of the deadly virus.

Allahu dinosaur pun kena solat. Salam tarawih guys . Salam ramadhan al mubarak pic.twitter.com/t4wsstO0xA

— . (@didieey_) April 23, 2020

