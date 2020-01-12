WATCH: Toddler Picks Up Plastic Bottle from Street and Hands it Back to Driver Who Threw it

In an attempt to help a man, a one-year-old Chinese kid ended up teaching a lesson to the person littering a pavement.

A viral video of the incident was shared by the kid's mother on the Chinese app Douyin, and it showed a plastic bottle flying out of a car window and falling on the footpath.

The little one, Sun Jiarui from Jining, Shandong Province, ran to pick it up and handed it back to the man through the same car window.

However, according to Daily Mail, the mother said that most probably the child thought the bottle had accidentally fallen from the driver's hand and only ran to give it back.

"That day, he probably thought the bottle had fallen from the car by accident. He is a very simple child. If he sees other people drop stuff, he always helps to pick up," Jing Lulu, toddler's mom told the daily.

"He is only one year and three months old and probably doesn't have a strong sense of environmental protection, but his action taught the driver a lesson," she further added.

Littering your roads isn't cool and even toddlers are aware of it.

