WATCH: Toddler Picks Up Plastic Bottle from Street and Hands it Back to Driver Who Threw it
Littering your roads isn't cool and even toddlers are aware of it. When will you be?
Video grab. (Image credit: GIPHY)
In an attempt to help a man, a one-year-old Chinese kid ended up teaching a lesson to the person littering a pavement.
A viral video of the incident was shared by the kid's mother on the Chinese app Douyin, and it showed a plastic bottle flying out of a car window and falling on the footpath.
The little one, Sun Jiarui from Jining, Shandong Province, ran to pick it up and handed it back to the man through the same car window.
However, according to Daily Mail, the mother said that most probably the child thought the bottle had accidentally fallen from the driver's hand and only ran to give it back.
"That day, he probably thought the bottle had fallen from the car by accident. He is a very simple child. If he sees other people drop stuff, he always helps to pick up," Jing Lulu, toddler's mom told the daily.
"He is only one year and three months old and probably doesn't have a strong sense of environmental protection, but his action taught the driver a lesson," she further added.
Littering your roads isn't cool and even toddlers are aware of it.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Australia | Coach Camped Out Last Night to Check on Dew: Kane Richardson
- Pune Police Had the Perfect Response to Twitter User Asking Them for Woman's Phone Number
- WATCH: Toddler Picks Up Plastic Bottle from Street and Hands it Back to Driver Who Threw it
- Amazon Great Indian Sale Begins January 19: Here Are All The Details
- YouTube Music May Soon Feature User-Uploaded Content, Competition for SoundCloud?