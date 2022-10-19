Watch: Boy Risks Life to Rescue Snake From Pond, Instagram Users Applaud Him

The mere mention of snakes is enough to send chills down our spines. Most of us cannot even fathom the idea of going close to them. However, a recent Instagram reel shared on @animal_lover_snake_shivu account proves otherwise. The reel shows a boy rescuing a snake after tremendous difficulties. This noble deed earned him a lot of applause and the reel received more than 28,00,000 views.

This reel shows the boy being guided by people, who explained how a snake was struggling for its life in a pond. Without giving it a second thought, this boy carefully enters the pond and tries to rescue the snake. He slipped, and the snake even attacked him a few times.

However, the boy was determined to rescue the snake and finally managed to save it. With the help of an instrument, he carefully pulled it out of the pond. The reel ends with the boy proudly displaying the snake. Visuals of the snake look quite horrifying when shown from close.

The Rere Rere Bhajarangi song, sung by Kailash Kher, perfectly compliments the courage displayed by this boy. Users appreciated his bravery.

Not too long ago, Hariom Chaubey from Bihar saved 3000 snakes and 152 animals. These animals include dogs, cats and goats. Hariom has also set up an animal rescue centre that cared for domestic animals. He could not bear to see the sight of villagers killing reptiles and decided to save them.

The most jaw-dropping fact about his life is that he saved his first snake at the age of 12. However, his work was not received very well by the family who discouraged him from catching snakes.

This changed when Hariom’s uncle from South India visited him. Knowing his nephew’s interest in rescuing snakes, he gifted him a book titled Snakes of India. Hariom loved the book and read it carefully. Eventually, he learnt about reptiles, first aid for their bite etc.

