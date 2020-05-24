Watch: Boy with Autism Breaks Down after Eating Chicken Nuggets for First Time Since Lockdown

In what turned out to be a moment of great joy and catharsis, a nine-year-old boy with autism in Singapore broke down in tears after his mother brought him his first McDonalds' meal since COVID-19 lockdown.

In a video shared by Mum Wati of her son, little Adam Bin Mohammad Irwan can be seen breaking down in tears as he wells up with emotion upon seeing his favourite food.

The video begins with Wati in the car with a McDonald's meal ahead of surprising her son with his favourite chicken nuggets.

She brings the meal to him at his table inside the house. At first, the little boy thinks his mother is playing a prank on him. But when he realises it was indeed his favourite meal from McDonalds', the little boy is unable to handle his emotions.

The video has gone viral on Facebook with many sharing the boy's delight at finding his favourite food after spending days in lockdown.

McDonalds' and other restaurants opened on May 10 as Singapore eased lockdown measures after weeks of closure. Singapore has so far recorded 23 deaths due to COVID-19 and over 30,000 confirmed cases.