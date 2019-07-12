Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Watch: Brave Mother Bird Stops Moving Tractor to Protect Her Eggs

Motherhood is all about love, affection and giving everything to the child without expecting for anything in return. This bird proved that once again.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 12, 2019, 4:58 PM IST
Watch: Brave Mother Bird Stops Moving Tractor to Protect Her Eggs
Image credit: Twitter/@CGTNOfficial
Let's face it, as much as we crib, we can't imagine our lives with mummy. Mother plays a pivotal role in our upbringing. The joy of having her around is incomparable and nothing makes it more special. A mother not just goes through raising a newborn, but also raises herself as a parent. She can fight the world when it comes to our safety and well-Cbeing.

Motherhood is all about love, affection and giving everything to the child without expecting for anything in return.

A video clip of a bird protecting her eggs by forcing a tractor to stop is making around on social media. The incident happened in Ulanqab city of North China. In the video one can see the bird spreading its wing as the tractor gets closer to her eggs. Seems like it was an indication for the tractor to stop and the driver did that.

Shared by China Global Television Network on the micro-blogging site, the video has grabbed netizens' attention. The caption reads, “Mother bird stops moving tractor to protect eggs.” The video has received 31.5k views, 1,377 likes and 374 retweets.

Later, in the video we can see that the driver has placed a bottle of water near the bird.

Let’s have a look the comments:

