1-MIN READ

Watch: Brave Otters Fight Off Pack of Dogs to Protect Their Baby in Madhya Pradesh

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter)

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter)

The incident took place in MP's Gandhi Nagar Sanctuary, where a group of three feral dogs tried to attack a baby otter.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 28, 2020, 3:49 PM IST
With humans practicing social distancing and staying at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, animals have been taking to having wild adventures. While some take to streets and lead to funny videos, one such incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh where a fight broke out between a pack of dogs and a group of otters.

The incident took place in the state's Gandhi Nagar Sanctuary, where a group of three feral dogs tried to attack a baby otter. In no time two other otters came swimming at a high pace to the baby's rescue! The three otters then ran out of water to attack the group of dogs, which by then grew in number to four.

A video of the incident was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer, Ravindra Mani Tripathi, who described the situation as "the great fight". He further added, "Great interaction between dogs and otters. The way elder otter prevents younger one is great learning. A rare viewing by humans."

The same video was also shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, who said, "Otters defending fiercely their baby from feral dogs. Scene from Gandhi sagar Sanctuary, MP."

As soon as the videos went viral, netizens reiterated that indeed the sight was a quite "rare" one.

