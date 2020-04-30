Watch: Brave Police Officer Saved the Day by Pushing Away a Burning Vehicle at Taco Bell

A cop from the US averted a major mishap by his prompt and smart deed. On a Sunday afternoon, a car was spotted caught in flames, parked in the driveway of a Taco Bell restaurant.

Keith Oler, a police officer at Stafford Township was the first to arrive at the site. He mustered courage and pushed the blazing SUV away from the eatery, just in time.

Officer Oler prevented the block from catching fire as he used his own vehicle and drove the burning car to the open parking area. Fortunately, the Stafford Fire Department had arrived by then and the fire was doused without the occurrence of any major mishap.

A video of the incident, shared on social media by Stafford Police, shows the cop using his car to push the flaming SUV ahead. "Officer Oler arrived just in time to assist with a vehicle fire at the Taco Bell drive-through today. Great job Officer Oler!!" wrote the police department while sharing the video.

As asserted by a police department spokesperson, Captain James Vaughn, the shop sustained minor loss and the occupants of the motor vehicle were not wounded.

The incident was captured and shared on the official Twitter page of Stafford police. Officer Oler was lauded by the department in the caption that read, “Officer Oler arrived just in time to assist with a vehicle fire at the Taco Bell drive-through today. Great job Officer Oler!!”

Officer Oler arrived just in time to assist with a vehicle fire at the Taco Bell drive through today. Great job Officer Oler!! pic.twitter.com/r1EaWnhmos — Stafford Police NJ (@StaffordPolice) April 26, 2020

The footage has clocked over 63k views and many reactions from netizens. Several people lauded the brave act of the cop while some kidded about the sauces in the outlet catching fire.

