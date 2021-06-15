WATCH: Brave Samaritans Scale Building's Drainpipe in Russia to Rescue Kids Trapped in Fire

A rescue video of children from Russia’s Kostroma has gone viral on social media. Several people displayed some phenomenal courage to climb up a drainpipe to save two children, who were trapped in a fire. The residence was in the clutches of flames and smoke was billowing out of the window. The video showcased a man holding the pipe with one hand and stretching the other to grab the child, who he was trying to rescue. The trapped children were about a metre away from the drainpipe.

The man who was struggling to get a hold of the child was roughly 30 metres above the ground. But after multiple attempts, he got a hold of the child and passed him/her to the person below him. The second and the third person were also clinging to the pipe in the same manner. The third person handed the child to the woman on the ground. Similarly, they rescued the second child too from the third floor of the building.

The video, which was shot by residents living across the street, was shared on a YouTube channel. In the description of the video, details of the incident were also shared. According to which, it happened in the western Russian city of Kostroma, which houses a famous firefighting museum.

It was also learned that later the fire extinguishers arrived and doused the fire. Considering the heroic efforts of the men who rescued the children, they have been nominated for bravery awards.

Video, which was shared on June 13, has got over 14,000 views. People praised the men and called them a combination of bravery, compassion, and courage. Calling the men “heroes”, a YouTube user named Armann wrote that “this is what men do.” He further added that the kids might be terrified dangling but it is better than being burnt alive. Another user Dexter 12X wondered that how the drain pipe was strong enough to take the load of three men. He wrote that the pipe could have been “broken down easily, killing all three”.

There were several users who bashed the woman, who was filming the video. There were firstly annoyed as the video was not shot properly. And secondly, they were mad at her for not helping the residents, struggling to rescue the kids.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here