WATCH: Breaking Bad Actor Bryan Cranston Mistaken For Scientist Werner Heisenberg at Punjab School

A school, said to be in Punjab, made a massive mistake by using the wrong photo of renowned scientist Werner Heisenberg, who is one of the main pioneers of the theory of quantum mechanics. In a hilarious twist, the wrong photo used by the school wasn’t of some other scientist, instead, they framed and showcased the picture of the lead actor Bryan Cranston of the hit crime series Breaking Bad. Actor Bryan Cranston has become a popular face in the entertainment world after playing the role of Walter White, an honest chemistry teacher who turns into a dangerous drug lord under the alias ‘Heisenberg’.

The confusion arose due to the same surname of the character and the scientist who put forth the principle of uncertainty. A Twitter user who found the mistake took to the micro-blogging site to share the hilarious goof-up made by the school. The user wrote, “Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston mistaken for Werner Heisenberg, the scientist who discovered the uncertainty principle. These images seem to have been distributed to many schools in India. There was one from AP earlier and this one is apparently from Punjab.” Take a look at the video of the school below:

Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston mistaken for Werner Heisenberg, the scientist who discovered uncertainty principle. These images seem to have been distributed to many schools in India. There was one from AP earlier and this one is apparently from Punjab. pic.twitter.com/RHKs85VLFr — Shilpa  (@shilpakannan) August 8, 2022



In addition to this, the Twitter user further highlighted a similar goof-up that was made back in 2019 in the Anantapur district. She retweeted an old post that read, “The protagonist of Breaking Bad mistaken for the scientist who discovered the uncertainty principle.”

The one from Anantapur in 2019 https://t.co/5uRmX6hYLt — Shilpa  (@shilpakannan) August 8, 2022

The video shared by the user went viral quickly and a barrage of netizens figured out the root cause of the mistake. Seemingly, when one looks for an image of the scientist Werner Heisenberg, the second and third image that appears on the search page is of actor Bryan Cranston’s character from the crime drama.

Talking about the same, one user shared, “If you look closely, the name mentioned is Werner Karl Heisenberg. In breaking bad, Walter white’s con name was Heisenberg. When you google Heisenberg you get the following results. The school teacher ( who may not be wasting time on Netflix) decided to paste coloured pic available.”

If you look closely, the name mentioned is Werner Karl Heisenberg. In breaking bad, Walter white’s con name was Heisenberg. When you google Heisenberg you get following results. The school teacher ( who may not be wasting time on Netflix) decided to paste coloured pic available. https://t.co/JvXwKKe9cN pic.twitter.com/URDck80tGs — TARANVEER SINGH (@taran9386) August 5, 2022

Another said, “So ‘Walter Heisenberg’ on Google does default to Walter White and not to Werner Heisenberg.” One netizen asked the school to get the mistake rectified immediately, “please tell your team to get it checked, this seems serious as well as funny at the same time.”

A user also played with words, to sum up, their funny interpretation of the mistake and wrote, “Certainly, they were uncertain about the certain discoverer of the uncertainty principle, thereby demonstrating uncertainty in principle.”

The viral video has garnered over 1.3 million views and over 3 thousand likes on the micro-blogging site.

