Watch: Breathtaking Salt Pools of Siwa Oasis Where You Won't Drown if You Don't Swim

To enjoy some water sports and experience the water world from the top, you do not have to be a great swimmer. You just have to visit the breathtaking salt pools in Siwa Oasis, one of Egypt’s most remote settlements.

Thanks to the high concentration of salt in the water in these pools, it allows you to float in the pool without the fear of sinking. Siwa, famously known for its olive oil and dates, has become a popular tourist destination for its salty pools.

In the video, the man can be seen having a once-in-a-lifetime experience as he floats in the salty pool in the middle of the desert.

The region teems with hundreds of mysterious yet beautiful salt pools or salt lakes, which are claimed to be good for your sinuses, skin, and eye infections. The place has both hot and cold salt pools, as well as salty and freshwater springs.

Unfortunately, as much as the salt in the water is a blessing for tourists, it is a curse for localities. Most of the freshwater springs present in the area run into saltwater lakes, making them impossible to drink and use in agriculture. Moreover, no marine life forms can survive due to the incredibly high salt content in the water.

