WATCH: Breathtaking View of Kerala Lake Full of Blooming Lotuses Captured by Drone
1-MIN READ

WATCH: Breathtaking View of Kerala Lake Full of Blooming Lotuses Captured by Drone

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: September 17, 2022, 14:28 IST

Kerala, India

The magnificent view of the lake also shows a man rowing his traditional boat in the lake.

The internet often gets amazed by the beautiful serene that the mother has to offer. Many spell bounded drone shots have surfaced online. Now, another drone shot is serving the internet the mesmerizing view of a lake from the sky from God’s own country Kerala in India. The viral clip shows a 360-degree view of the covered with blooming lotus flowers. The magnificent view of the lake also shows a man rowing his traditional boat in the lake.

The video has been shared on Reddit and the caption of the video read: “Drone captures a beautiful lake full of Lotus in Kerala.”

One of the Redditors wrote, “The clear skies and fresh air. I could only wish to enjoy that!” While another user commented, “so beautiful.” While a few of them dropped red heart emoji in the comments section.

Here take a look at the mesmerising view:

Another video is making a buzz on social media. A while ago, the users were dazed by a dramatic video of a drone being hit by exploding volcanic lava. The footage begins with the text: “POV: the drone gets hit by lava” and the drone takes off before cutting to the drone clip. It showed a layer of lava rising to the surface from within the earth and out at the sky. The phenomenal video is probably the closest a drone might have come to an active volcano. The drone was hit by the magma but somehow managed to escape the hot lava.

After it survived the hit it also succeeded in capturing the rage of the fire flames.

“It’s a lava resistant drone now,” read the caption of the video shared on Instagram.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been watched by more than 1,18,000 users.

first published:September 17, 2022, 14:28 IST
last updated:September 17, 2022, 14:28 IST