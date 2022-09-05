WATCH: Brendan Fraser in Tears As Audience Gives Six-Minute Standing Ovation to 'The Whale'

It was an overwhelming moment for Brendan Fraser who got a six-minute standing ovation during the world premiere of his new film The Whale, at the 79th Venice Film Festival on September 4. The film features Fraser in a leading role, which has come after almost a decade. The 53-year-old actor leads the cast of the psychological drama. Fraser has received praises from critics as well as the audience, who rose to their feet when the credits rolled, at the screening. The actor was among the attendees of the festival in Venice last night. Variety co-editor-in-chief, Ramin Setoodeh shared a clip from the theatre featuring an emotional Fraser.

The actor was touched by the response to the film, which is slated to be released in cinemas later this year. The Whale is also being considered the actor’s comeback. Alongside a video, which showcases the crowd cheering and applauding the actor, Setoodeh mentioned, “Brendan Fraser is back.” He also shared that the actor was “sobbed” during the standing ovation.

The tweet read.

Brendan Fraser is back — and he sobbed during the #Venezia79 six-minute standing ovation for #TheWhale. pic.twitter.com/y4l10ZFWQa — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) September 4, 2022

Sharing other footage from inside the theatre, Setoodeh said that Fraser tried to leave the theatre. However, he added, the crowd’s applause “made him stay.” The video featured Fraser taking a bow as the audience cheered for him at the screening.

Setoodeh tweeted.

The standing ovation for #TheWhale was so enthusiastic, Brendan Fraser tried to leave the theater but the crowd’s applause made him stay. #Venezia79 pic.twitter.com/ZZ0vbFX7Rl — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) September 4, 2022

In the theatre, as visible in the video, he was seated next to the film’s director Darren Aronofsky and his co-star Sadie Sink.

Fraser is best known for his role in The Mummy franchise.

