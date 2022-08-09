WATCH: Bride and Groom Fight Like Kids at Wedding Mandap, Video Goes Viral

We all know that glam and drama are a part of big, fat Indian weddings. However, we rarely witnessed the bride and groom engage in an intense fight. With that being said, a video is making rounds on the internet, wherein a fierce fight broke out between bride and groom. Surely, long and complicated rituals can leave the two irritated and annoyed, but the couple in the video might have taken it a bit far. The video was posted by an Instagram page called The Gushti, which in Bengali means family, on July 6. In the video, the groom can be seen smiling, while the bride appears to be quite upset about something.

The now-viral video opens by showing a wedding scenario, where the bride and groom can be seen sitting in a mandap, and are surrounded by relatives and guests. And suddenly the bride and groom can be seen raising their hands towards each other. While the groom was successful enough to hold her hands and stop her at the moment, soon an intense fight broke out, where both bride and groom seem to be intending to hit each other. However, a relative can be seen trying to stop the bride, but she turned so fierce that while trying to hit the groom she ended up falling from the mandap platform. The video was posted with the caption, “We all know a couple that’s toxic.”

While the reason behind this intense fight is not clear, looking at the groom smiling throughout their fight it appears that some ritual must have gone wrong, and she must have taken it seriously. Apart from leaving the netizens in splits, the video generated immense curiosity among all to know the reason that must have turned the bride and groom into fighting cats and dogs. One user commented, “OMG maybe they should rethink this marriage”. Another user jokingly wrote, “They could have at least waited till they got back to the hotel why tumble around in front of family and friends.” While wondering the reason, a third user commented, “What on earth is happening here?” So far the video has been played over 3 million times and has garnered more than 71 thousand likes.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here