WATCH: Bride and Groom Play 'Rock-Paper-Scissors' During 'Varmala' in Adorable Video

We all know that glam and drama are a part of big, fat Indian weddings. But what are weddings if the couple doesn’t share a little banter? A video that is currently going viral shows the bride and groom playing rock-paper-scissors just before exchanging the garlands.

Uploaded on Instagram handle Wedding Wire India, the video shows the bride and groom standing on stage at the beginning, getting ready to perform the ritualistic exchange of garlands. However, they take some time out to play the popular game. This was done in order to decide who gets to put the garland first.

“Not just a beautiful varmala moment but also a cute one,” read the caption of the video.

Have a look:

Since uploaded, the video has gone viral and managed to gather over 127K likes. “Where do we get this cute relationship,” commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “When you marry with your best friend.”

In another wedding story, the bride and groom were seen engaged in an intense fight. With that being said, a video which made rounds on the internet showed a fierce fight which broke out between bride and groom. Surely, long and complicated rituals can leave the two irritated and annoyed, but the couple in the video might have taken it a bit far. The video was posted by an Instagram page called The Gushti, which in Bengali means family, on July 6. In the video, the groom can be seen smiling, while the bride appears to be quite upset about something.

It opens by showing a wedding scenario, where the bride and groom can be seen sitting in a mandap, and are surrounded by relatives and guests. And suddenly the bride and groom can be seen raising their hands towards each other. While the groom was successful enough to hold her hands and stop her at the moment, soon an intense fight broke out, where both bride and groom seem to be intending to hit each other. However, a relative can be seen trying to stop the bride, but she turned so fierce that while trying to hit the groom she ended up falling from the mandap platform.

