WATCH: Bride Defeats Groom With Her Energetic Bhangra Moves in High Heels, Goes Viral

The bride versus groom dance face-off is one of the most exciting parts of pre-wedding festivities in Indian culture. But this bride took the enthusiasm level a notch higher when she arrived on the dance floor in high heels. She slipped on the floor once but that did not stop her and she continued to set the dance stage on fire with her energetic bhangra moves.

The video that’s going viral on Instagram, sees the Indian bride donning a stunning one-shoulder floral dress. With a puffed balloon sleeve on one side, the gorgeous dress was cinched around her waist before it turns into an elegant flowy summer dress. The bride used statement high heels to finish off her look as she invited her fiance to join her on the dance floor.

At first, the groom appears to be shy but when the bride begins to show off her bhangra moves, the latter quickly joins to challenge her. After a few hops, the groom aptly uses the dance floor to perform a mid-air seated step prompting all the bystanders to hoot and cheer for him. While it looked like the dance challenge is titling towards the groom’s side, the bride quickly sweeps the victory by performing the same difficult step with her statement footwear.

The challenge was performed on the hit Punjabi song Mundian To Bach Ke by Panjabi MC. Towards the end, all the friends and family members look extremely happy to witness the special moment of the couple. While sharing the video, the sister of the bride said, “Sorry Ishaan but my sister deffs (definitely) won this one.”

A user shared their personal experience of dancing in high heels and said, “Dude she danced in pencil heels on the slippery floor…I walk like an old turtle that too in block heels on normal floor she earned my respect”. One more added, “I love watching other people embracing there culture and dancing just so gorgeous and they are just both a good-looking couple.” Watch the viral clip below:

The happy video has earned over 80 thousand likes on the photo-sharing application.

