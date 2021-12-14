Chhattisgarh Couple Falls 12 Feet After Swing Snaps During Grand Wedding Entry

The wedding planners at a Chhattisgarh ceremony must have put in a lot of hard work to make a couple’s special day look spectacular and treat the bride and groom to a grand evening, but things turned sour when the spectacular entry did not go according to plan. The wedding planners ensure that everything looks perfect. These days they are coming up with innovative ideas for the grand entry of bride and groom on stage to take blessings from their elders. However, sometimes they don’t go according to plans. A wedding mishap clip in which a couple fell on stage from a height of about 12 feet has gone viral. The couple was making a grand entry to the stage when the crane broke at a hotel in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

Watch viral video:

Unfortunate accident at Raipur Wedding yesterday.Thank God all are safe.source : https://t.co/yal9Wzqt2f pic.twitter.com/ehgu4PTO8f— Amandeep Singh 💙 (@amandeep14) December 12, 2021

The viral wedding mishap video shows the entry of the bride and groom on a stage in a grand spectacular way. The couple can be seen being dropped on the stage from a round-shaped swing with fireworks on it amid the loud cheers by guests. As soon as the swing reached a height of 12 feet in the air, everyone was stunned. The rope of the swing broke and both of them stumbled on the stage with the swing and fell.

In the video, friends and family can be seen running towards the couple to protect them. Fortunately, the couple didn’t sustain serious injuries. The rest of the wedding rituals were completed after half an hour. The incident turned their dreamy tale into a horror scene due to a lack of planning and precaution.

The event company has accepted its mistake regarding this accident. The incident reportedly occurred at a hotel on December 11 in Raipur’s Telibandha police station area. The event company has said that it will look into the matter of what went wrong and correct their mistake to avoid such mishaps in the future.

