Watch: Bride-Groom Set The Stage on Fire as They Groove To Super Hit Govinda Song

In India, the wedding season is full of lights and happy faces. We often see pictures and videos that exude energy and are full of celebrations. IPS Officer Dipanshu Kabra on his Twitter handle recently posted a video of a couple shaking a leg to a Govinda song. The officer captioned the video, “Jodi is truly Made for each other”.

Merely a 30-second video of the dance has left netizens impressed. Their coordination and chemistry have caught the attention of almost everyone, who can’t get tired of appreciating them? The video is reportedly of an engagement ceremony where they set the dance floor on fire.

The couple danced to the famous song Tumsa Koi Pyara, which was sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik. The duo enjoyed themselves and were not bothered by others.

The couple maintained eye contact and their steps complemented each other. To some, it appeared as if the couple prepared for the day, while others suggested that they were die-hard fans of Govinda.

The original song was filmed by Govinda and Karishma Kapoor.

The video has garnered 662 lakh views so far. A user wrote, “Rab ne bana di jodi”, while another wrote, “Wow, made my day.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.