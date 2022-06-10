WATCH: Bride's Father Steals the Show With His Moves, Dances to Bollywood Song 'O Saki Saki'

Making sure that his daughter’s big day becomes unforgettable, a father chose to shake his leg which left everyone in awe. The video of the father dancing to a Bollywood song has now gone viral on the internet. “Nora Fatehi, he is coming for your spot,” the daughter captioned the video on her Instagram page.

In the clip, the daughter is seen donning a bridal outfit while her father opts for a black suit and also sports a hat. In the beginning, the father-daughter duo dances to an English song in the middle of the stage but soon turns desi as a Bollywood song is played.

They both groove to the beats of the Saki Saki song from Batla House. While the daughter shines dancing in her lehenga, the father leaves no stone unturned in putting the stage on fire. “Made my dad do a Bollywood item song in our father daughter dance,” the caption in the video read.

The father even pulls off the hook step by getting down on the floor and dancing in sync with the daughter.

The father-daughter dance not only wowed the wedding guests that day but also the numerous viewers of the video. It amassed more than 6 lakh likes on Instagram.

Social media users could not resist but flock to the comments section while praising the dance performance. “I cannot get over his stage presence,” wrote one user. Another hailed the performance as “the best dance ever.”

A user could not get enough of it and wrote “One of the most wholesome video I have ever seen.” Another highlighted how effortlessly the father pulled off the moves. “Woah, your dad is more fit than me,” a comment read.

No matter how elegant the father was, he wasn’t the first one to steal the show on her daughter’s wedding.

Earlier, another wedding was making rounds on the internet where the bride’s father danced to Oo Antava song from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s superhit movie Pushpa: The Rise.

