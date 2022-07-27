WATCH: Bridge Cracks Open As China Grapples With Soaring Temperatures

Heatwaves are considered to be lethal killers and if not stopped they can lead to severe damage. China, currently, is grappling with soaring temperatures. Amid a rise, a clip of a bridge cracking open due to the extreme weather conditions has gone viral on social media. The video has been shared by NowThis News on Twitter and it shows the bridge in Qianzhou.

“This bridge in Quanzhou, China, cracked under the pressure of intense heat in the area. The bridge, which was just 20 years old, can be seen suddenly buckling under the strain of temperatures that topped 40°C (104​​°F) that day,” stated the caption of the video.

Since uploaded, the video has gone viral and managed to gather over 175K views. It shows the intensity till which a heatwave can cause damage and affect regular lives of people. Have a look for yourself:

Meanwhile, the demand for power has increased as homes and businesses crank up the air conditioning. There have been reports that state that prolonged periods of high temperatures could force China to limit the power consumption of industrial users during peak periods.

Not just China but several European countries are also severely affected by the heatwave. According to several reports, officials in Spain and Portugal have said that the terrible heat has already claimed over 600 victims, and in Britain, the authorities have warned of hundreds of deaths. As per the World Health Organization, over 166,000 people died due to extreme temperatures between 1998 and 2017.

The worst affected, so far, is England as it recorded its hottest day ever with the temperature rising over 40 degrees Celsius in parts of the country. Thermometers hit 40.3C at Coningsby in Lincolnshire. Also, a total of 33 other locations went past the UK’s previous highest temperature of 38.7C, which was set in 2019.

