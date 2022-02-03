WATCH: British Airways Aborts Shaky Landing Amid Strong Winds of Storm Corrie

A British Airways flight attempting to land at London's Heathrow Airport was forced to abort touchdown due to high winds. Dramatic footage of the touch-and-go situation shows the plane almost flipping over, including a tail strike on the tarmac, but the pilots somehow maneuvered out of it avoiding any mishap. Storm Corrie, which wreaked destruction throughout the United Kingdom over the weekend,also played its part in this near-miss accident at the country’s largest airport. As per Sky News, the British Airways Airbus A321 plane was arriving from Aberdeen at around 10:50 am on Monday but the pilots had to abandon the scheduled landing as strong winds caused by Storm Corrie affected the flight’s descent.

The nail-biting footage captured by live streaming platform, Big Jet TV shows the aircraft swaying heavily as it begins to descend. One set of the plane’s wheels touched down, but it rose again before both sets hit the runway, trailing smoke in the process. Further in the footage, the aircraft’s right wing lifted into the air and the jet briefly moved along the runway at an angle, while trying to balance on its left set of wheels on the ground. The aircraft then seems to be careening down the runway in a dramatic angle and the tail end of the fuselage can be seen touching the ground sending up more smoke. The pilot then made the decision to abort the landing, before the plane could fly back around for a second attempt.

Watch it here:

A321 TOGA and Tail Strike!A full-on Touch and go, with a tail strike! Watch for the paint dust after contact and watch the empennage shaking as it drags. The pilot deserves a medal! BA training could use this in a scenario - happy to send the footage chaps 😉#aviation #AvGeek pic.twitter.com/ibXjmVJGiT— BIG JET TV (@BigJetTVLIVE) January 31, 2022

Meanwhile, the brave pilot’s efficient handling of the near-miss incident led to praise by the airline, the Daily Mail reported. “Our pilots are highly trained to manage a range of scenarios, including extreme weather conditions, and our flight crew landed the aircraft safely. Our customers and crew all disembarked as normal,” the report cited a statement by a British Airways spokesperson.

Storm Corrie, which swept across the UK in the wake of Storm Malik over the weekend, wreaked havoc across the region. The weather phenomenon brought gusts of up to 92mph, killing two people, leaving thousands without electricity, as well as shutting schools, as well as cancelling trains.

