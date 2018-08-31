Watch British PM Theresa May's Viral 'Maybot' Dance Videos from Her Africa Trip



The British are known for their stiff upper lips. But UK Prime Minister Theresa May's latest dance moves in Kenya prove that it's not jut the English lip that's stiff.May, on the fag end of her Africa trip, decided to break into a dance with some scouts of United Nations’ Nairobi campus.The UK PM had been visiting the Nairobi Camp to launch a new 'plastic challenge' badge for volunteers and she was accompanied by UN Environment chief Erik Solheim. At the end of her interaction with young volunteers, the scouts broke into a jig and May too joined the merrymaking.May, who has a reputation for being a stiff dancer, showed some awkward moves, as can be seen in this video:There to discuss trade ties between UK and Africa, this was the second time May broke into awkward dance, much to the delight of the Internet. The first one was in Cape Town at the beginning of her trip when she danced with school children in senior secondary school.In both videos, May can be seen performing robot-dance sequences that had the internet in splits, with some calling her 'Maybot':But despite all the memes, May sure looked like she was thoroughly enjoying herself.