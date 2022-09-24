Watch: Brother Helping Siblings Cross the Waterlogged Road is the Most Beautiful Sight

A healthy relationship with siblings becomes a great support system as well, and the video we are going to talk about proves just that. In the short clip, a kid is helping his younger siblings cross the road. In the video, the drainage water is overflowing, leading to obstruction. The kid lifts his younger sister on the back and helps her cross the road. He then does the same for another younger sibling. This video was shared by IPS Dipanshu Kabra on September 22. The video has garnered more than 2.38 lakh views.

In the caption, Dipanshu wrote that this is how a brother should be, adding that the kid has been brought up with good values by his parents.



Users loved the video and shared similar content. One of them shared a video which shows how brilliantly a brother saves his sister from getting wet in rain. He has covered the girl with his shirt and quickly brings her to the car. The video ends with a girl smiling adorably.



Another user was reminded of how he prioritised his sister’s well-being. The user wrote that he and his sister went to the same school. He carried his sister’s bag while going to and returning from school.

Me and my little sister went to same school together and i don't remember a day when I didn't carry her bag to and back from school. — Amit Kumar Sharma (@amitksh08) September 23, 2022



A similar video went viral some time ago. The video was shared by the Twitter account CCTV_IDIOTS. In the video, a girl was seen struggling to get the ball into the basket. She fails in the first attempt and starts crying. Her brother couldn’t see this sight. He hugged her immediately. After that, he lifts her in his arms. Finally, he helps her get the ball into the basket.

The girl was seen smiling adorably after accomplishing this feat. The best part of this video is the boy patiently encouraging his sister to get the basket. He adorably kisses her sister when she is successful.



The video has crossed more than 2.30 lakh views.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here