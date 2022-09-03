Watch: Brother Saves Baby Sister From Falling off The Couch, Wins Hearts Online

Brothers and sisters are a child’s first playmate and the siblings enjoy quite a sweet and loving relationship. Despite the fact that brother and sister have their own share of fights, they also stand by each other at times of need. A video, going viral on social media, showing a boy protecting his baby sister from falling off the couch is testimony to the bonding between a brother and sister. The video was shared on September 1 and it garnered more than 9 million views. It has been retweeted more than 49 Thousand times.

The 13 second video shows the boy sitting on a couch. He doesn’t see that his sister is slightly bending over the couch. Suddenly, she gets off balance while playing on the couch and overturns. She was about to hit the ground, but the boy jumps to action and quickly saves her from any serious injury. He clutched the shirt of his sister to save her head from hitting the ground. The video ends with the sister crying and the boy adorably massaging her head.

This little boy quickly saved his baby sister from falling off the couch.. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nu2DIV5Pgm — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 1, 2022

The video received a lot of love from fans. One user wrote that this is a masculine instinct to protect your loved ones.

The masculine instinct to protect your loved ones. 💜 — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) September 2, 2022

Besides these adorable reactions, users came up with some hilarious gestures as well. One user wrote that big brothers know that it doesn’t matter if they are guilty or not. If the baby is crying they will be blamed.

Big bros know, innocent or guilty, baby crying = blamed — To Be Or Not To Be (@jamescraig2000) September 1, 2022

Apart from these comments, there were some users who didn’t like the video. A user wrote that why parents are leaving their baby with the child. The user termed this whole video ridiculous. The user recounted his personal experience and wrote that he was the eldest among his siblings. He was never left alone with them.

Why would the parents even leave a baby with a child? Freaking ridiculous. I am the oldest of 5. My parents never left me with my younger siblings when they were babies. — Christine Ericksson (@sfsportsfan01) September 1, 2022

A similar video earlier went viral last year where a boy saved his sister from dog’s attack. The boy named Bridger came between his sister and dog to protect her. Due to this, he was attacked by the stray dog and received 90 stitches at the hospital.

