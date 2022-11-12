WATCH: Brother Surprises Sister With Brand New Scooty, Emotional Moment Goes Viral

A sibling bond is unlike any other; you fight like crazy but are still there for each other. A video depicting a strong sibling bond is going viral. In a recent heart-warming video, a brother surprises his sister with a scooty, leaving her in tears. The video was shared by social media user Aishwarya Bhadane on Instagram.

The video begins with Aishwarya opening a gift box as her brother stands beside her. Her reaction instantly changes as she opens the box and notices the key inside it. When she finds out that her brother has gifted her a scooty, she bursts into tears of joy and hugs him. He then asks her to take her scooty for a spin and even then, the overwhelmed sister is seen sobbing in happy tears. Along with the adorable video, she penned a caption that reads, “Pure love”.

Watch the heart-warming video below:

The video garnered over 10 million on Instagram. On sharing the video, several social media users expressed how adorable the video was, while some wished they too had a brother like him. One of the users wrote, “I wish I also had a brother like this… I don’t want gifts, just want a loving and caring brother” Another user wrote, “Brothers are blessings”. A third user wrote, “This adorable brother-sister video made me cry”. A fourth user wrote, “I love that moment when she couldn’t handle her happiness and showed it in tears of joy”. “What a beautiful moment,” expressed the fifth user.

This is not the first time a video showcasing a brother-sister bond went viral on the internet. Earlier, a video showing the bond between a brother and his three sisters wowed internet users. The clip began with three girls dressed similarly sitting together. Within seconds, a young boy entered with three bouquets in his hands. He gave each of his three sisters a bouquet of flowers. In turn, the girls give their older brother a big hug. The caption of the post read, “I’m not crying, you are.” Watch the video below.

The video garnered over 2 million views on Instagram.

