WATCH: Brother's Priceless Reaction to His Little Sister's First Steps Will Make Your Day

As an elder, we always celebrate the achievements of our younger ones, no matter how big or small they seem to be. And especially if it’s a first of their life, be it securing a job or taking little steps as a baby, our joy becomes unparalleled. Something similar was witnessed in a recent video that has gone viral. A brother was surprised to see his little sister taking her first steps and his cute reactions are sure to fill your hearts with love.

The brother is identified as 3-year-old, Elijah, from England. He was astonished to see his 10-month-old sister Nyla-Rose get up on her feet and take little wobbly steps. He exclaims her name and then cups his mouth with his hands in disbelief.

Here is the video:

This older brother had the cutest reaction to seeing his baby sister walk for the first time pic.twitter.com/lu4Uw0KwWK — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 30, 2022

Meanwhile, little Nyla giggles as she attempts to walk and sees her brother’s reaction. She eventually falls down on the floor after a few steps.

The video was recorded by the kids’ mother Rebecca McGill on August 21 at their home in Bletchley town of England.

In a conversation with Storyful, McGill said, “Elijah has always been very attentive to Nyla-Rose. He always gets excited when she does something new, we’ve made sure to include him in everything so that he doesn’t feel left out.”

The stunning reaction of the little boy on seeing his baby sister walk for the first time was uploaded by Storyful Viral on their YouTube channel. A comment there read, “Adorable!”

Rebecca McGill constantly keeps sharing videos of the special sibling bond that her children Elijah and Nyla share. This particular video on TikTok has received over 2.5 lakh views.

“So cute. Best thing I have seen all day,” a TikTok user said. “Oh bless, she is so proud of herself. Best big brother,” another commented.

In another such video from 2019, a father’s reaction to his daughter’s first steps had gone viral. The moment was more special since little Lawree was born with a deformed right leg and doctors had claimed that she might never walk. This heartwarming video filmed left many emotional.

