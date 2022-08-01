WATCH: BTS' RM Just Visited Switzerland and Took ARMYs Along For the Ride

BTS leader RM travelled to Switzerland and gave a glimpse of his trip through his new vlog. This comes after a series of individual vlogs from popular K-pop band BTS’ members V, J-Hope and Jimin. The vlog came out on Saturday and hashtags started trending on Twitter. Also, the video received over 3 million views as of now. In the vlog, RM revealed that his stay would be for four days. He further added that he would step out for dinner, where he fed on beer, burgers and fries. He can be heard saying, “I’m starving right now. I’m out to grab some food. It’s much quieter than I expected and feels like a rural town. I like the familiar atmosphere.”

He attended Art Basel and explained the details of the art fair. He also gave a glimpse as he had noodles and beer, followed by soup noodles and wrap. Here is the video:

“To all those armys who spotted RM and managed to not disturb him nd maintain a distance and letting him enjoy his own company, thank you all from the depth of my heart!” commented a YouTube user. Another person wrote, “I can see this men loving art, eating and drinking, enjoying nature and whistling forever, I will never get tired.”

Meanwhile, RM, Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook came together to show their support to J-Hope at his Jack in the Box listening party. Suga couldn’t make it to the bash for he had fever. The party saw some of the biggest names in the South Korean entertainment industry come together to celebrate the release of J-Hope’s first solo album. While videos and pictures from the party had gone viral after the party wrapped, a new Bangtan Bomb offers a closer look at the bash.

The video revealed that the members were nervous before making their way to the party. While J-Hope was nervous about the reactions he’d get to his new music, Jin and Jimin were nervous about socialising with people. The duo confessed their thoughts in the dressing room and BTS leader Kim Namjoon arrived at their rescue.

