Watch: 'Buckets Of Sweat' Gushing Out of Hazemat Suit Shows the Tireless Efforts of Health Workers

Coronavirus has waged a war across the world and in this battle medical staff, doctors, and nurses have been playing the role of soldiers. They have their own weapons to grapple with the deadly virus. Soldiers go to the battlefield carrying guns, artillery, and tanks. In the same way, doctors and medical staff have been treating patients infected with novel coronavirus wearing protective hazmat suits, masks, and gloves.

Wearing safety equipment is necessary for frontline workers to protect themselves from the infection, but it also makes their job difficult. They sweat a lot because of it.

Recently, a video has surfaced on social media showing sweat gushing out of the hazmat suit of a health worker in China. The clip shows as soon as she lifts her trouser buckets of sweat splash out from inside of the protective gear. It creates a small pool of water on the floor.

The video was shot on Saturday when the woman was taking a break during her shift in Urumqi, China, reported People’s Daily. Urumqi is the regional capital of Xinjiang in north-western China.

The health worker has received appreciation from netizens for her contribution in the battle against COVID-19. Chinese web users have hailed health staff as heroes for tirelessly working during summers.

Cases of local infection in Xinjiang have been increasing since mid-July. More than 500 have been infected in the city, reported mailonline.

Authorities concerned have imposed strict measures to contain the spread of coronavirus and been carrying out mass testing.