Watch: Buildings in China Light up with Health Workers' Faces to Pay Them a Tribute

China has seen a drop in COVID-19 cases with the country reporting no new locally transmitted case of coronavirus over the last few days. It is touted as a big achievement for China given the fact that deadly virus emerged from there.

As the COVID-19 cases started increasing, China swung into action to control the spread of the virus by ordering lockdown of Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus.

After the country started seeing fruits of its efforts, its citizens are doing every bit to thank medical practitioners for their selfless service in the fight against the pandemic.

Hailing the medical practitioners, a city in China projected faces of healthcare workers on buildings. The city of Fuzhou in China put on display the faces of doctors and nurses on buildings and giant screens following their return from Wuhan.

A video of this gesture by Chinese citizens is going viral on the internet. If reports are anything to go by, the residents of Fuzhou greeted around 200 medics who were deployed at 16 hospitals in Wuhan by plastering their faces on buildings after they return home. It was a way to express their gratitude to the medics, who put their lives at risk to treat infected patients.

However, Fuzhou is not the only city honouring its medics. Apart from it, cities like Nanjing, Hangzhou, Tianjin, and Nanchang are also paying tribute to their healthcare workers.

A few days ago, residents in Wuhan illuminated buildings and bridges with cheerful slogans for medics.