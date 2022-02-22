WATCH: Bull Attacks California Cyclist, Tosses Him into Air in Hair-raising Video

While animal videos trend and go viral on the internet mostly because of their cuteness and adorability, there are some videos that portray their violent or beastly side. Animals may sometimes attack humans when provoked or even unprovoked and a video showing a scary bull encounter has gone viral. Cyclists competing in a Central California off-road competition stumbled into an enraged bull on the route. The terrifying incident occurred on February 12 at the Bianchi Rock Cobbler, an 80-mile cycling route in the Bakersfield area. The world-famous mountain climb is regarded as a “stupidly difficult ride" that spans 80 kilometres of winding terrain and includes plenty of wild animals. The bull wandered into the bike path before attacking multiple riders, as seen in footage uploaded online. Three bicycles were struck by the territorial animal, one of whom was thrown into the air.

According to race competitor Richard Pepper, the riders had entered a section of a private ranch where the bull resided. The racecourse included a private property near Bakersfield. This is where the bull attacked the cyclists. While most hastily pedalled past the animal, Tony Inderbitzin was not that lucky. The bull rammed into this cycle and he fell over. As he tried to get up, the bull charged at him and tossed him into the air. Inderbitzin later told Fox News that he initially thought it was a cow.

“It was a case of cow-to-bull misidentification,” he subsequently told Fox News. “I didn't think much about there being a cow there, I assumed it was only one against a dozen that I might ride by one any day.

“I am extremely sore. I have never been this sore. Initially, after the attack, my neck was killing me, that was the focal point of the soreness. Now it's the lower back,” he said. Thankfully, all of the riders arrived safely at the finish line.

