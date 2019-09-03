Take the pledge to vote

WATCH: Bull Jumps Into Audience Gallery During Bullfighting Festival, Is Shot Dead

Despite outcry by animal rights activists over the gory sport, Spain’s constitution protects bullfighting as a part of the country’s "national heritage."

Trending Desk

Updated:September 3, 2019, 12:09 PM IST
Several people watching a bullfight at an annual festival in Spain were left injured, one of them critically, after a bull went on a rampage in the stands before being shot dead by police on Sunday.

The incident happened in Vidreres near Girona in north-east Spain after the animal leapt over the barrier and started attacking spectators after evading matadors.

One person was critically injured while 18 others who were hurt during the stampede have been discharged from the hospital, local media outlet La Vanguardia reported.

Footage showed spectators scampering for their lives as some people try to catch hold of the animal by grabbing its tail and horns.

Several people are seen taking cover under the benches as the bull runs amok in the stands.

The bull was eventually shot dead by police after it managed to escape the arena and made its way to a nearby car parking.

On social media, animal rights activists slammed the show.

“Vidreres Town Hall regrets the incident that happened on Sunday in which a bull has left several people injured. The police have launched an investigation,” Mirror UK quoted Vidreres Town Hall, the festival’s organisers, as saying in a statement issued after the horrific incident.

Despite outcry by animal rights activists over the gory sport, Spain’s constitution protects bullfighting as a part of the country’s "national heritage."

“Bullfighting has existed in Spain since at least Roman times, and the most typical current format involving a bullfighter with a cape and sword took its definitive shape in the 18th Century,” according to a BBC report.

