WATCH: Bull Scares Away Tiger, Escapes Paws of Death in Viral Video

The video of a bull facing a tiger head-on has gone viral on the Internet. In the wild, it is the strongest who survives just as Charles Darwin suggested in his “Survival of the fittest” theory and the viral clip is proof of it. It was the courage of the bull that helped it from getting entangled in the paws of death. The clip in question was shared online by the Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter.

The video sees vehicles halted on what appears to be a forest road as they watch a tiger trying to cross the road. The camera then focuses on a bull who is trying to walk past the wild animal. However, the tiger in a swift move tries to attack the bull, however, the latter doesn’t give up. When under attack, the bull did not back up but instead to defend itself, it faced the wild animal head-on by running toward the tiger’s direction.

While it was highly unlikely to scare the predator, the bull manages to do it successfully. The tiger backed off from its attack mode and allowed the latter to pass by safely. Once the bull is out of the frame, the tiger then cautiously crossed the road without harming the vehicles halted on the road. The IFS officer while sharing the video explained that the tiger’s behaviour seemed to have contradicted that of an apex predator in the situation. The officer believes that it might have been encouraged due to the pressure of human presence.

“Courage is found in unlikely places. Bull scares away the tiger. This is not the behaviour of apex predators that we know. The pressure of human presence is perhaps having a huge role,” said the IFS officer. Take a look at the video below:

The viral video has garnered over 12 thousand views and 800 hundred likes on the micro-blogging site. A slew of netizens expressed their vivid opinions on the viral video. A user said, “Attack is the best defense, so did the bull, and tiger retreated and let the bull go.”

Another added, “Over a period of time, looks like the animal behaviour seems to be changing.”

One more wrote, “That is bcos the tiger always attacks from the side and not head on… So the Bull was brave enough to tackle the tiger”

The location of the footage remains unknown yet.

