WATCH: Bulldozer Submerges in Water During Bridge Demolition, Driver Escapes Miraculously

A massive accident was averted during the demolition of a 100-year-old Ganga Canal bridge on the Panipat-Khatima highway in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. A bulldozer almost got absorbed in the canal during the demolition process and a video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. The bulldozer driver narrowly escaped death when the bridge over the Ganga Canal collapsed into the water along with the demolishing machine. In the viral video, a bulldozer can be seen tearing down through what appears to be a cemented bridge for it to submerge in the water.

While the vehicle only aimed at crashing one portion of the bridge but as the machine struck, the entire bridge drowned in the water. What happens next leaves all the bystanders shocked, as not only the bridge but the bulldozer that was instructed to demolish the structure also crashed in the water along with its drivers. As soon as the incident occurred, the bystanders were heard going into a state of panic. Watch the viral video below:

According to a report by NDTV, the driver was brought back to safety through the troubled waters. It was the police and the bystanders who immediately resorted to rescuing the life of the bulldozer driver. While the vehicle appears to be upside down by the end of the video, it is said that the driver made it out with mere scratches. However, an official statement about the extent of his injuries remains unclear as of yet.

If the report is to be believed, then the old bridge that is now totally submerged in the water is about 100 years old. Seemingly, the demolition work was a part of a project to widen the Panipat-Khatima Highway along the canal. Reportedly a new bridge replaced the 100-year-old structure just last year. Post this, the old bridge was closed for traffic.

