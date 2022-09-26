Watch: Bulls Charge, Trample People During San Fermin Festival in Spain

Bull runs can be a good spectacle for locals at summer festivals across Spain. That screaming of fear-filled excitement as bulls charge toward the participants is fascinating to many. However, a lot of people also suffer grave injuries in this run. A video of a similar instance has recently gone viral on Twitter.

The viral video was reportedly recorded at the San Fermin Festival in Spain. The San Fermin Festival is also known as the running of the bulls festival, one of the biggest in the world, which takes place every evening from July 7 to 14 at Pamplona’s bullring.

The 59-second video shows a bull charging ferociously and injuring each individual coming in its way. The video shows how people deliberately try to provoke the animal and end up getting brutally injured. The bull even trampled some of the people and they found it difficult to get up afterwards.

Seeing this horrific incident, many viewers, who were standing nearby, also got scared. They ran to save their lives. In one of the clips, the bull also charged at a crowd with all its might. People tried to save their lives but ended up falling on each other. The viral video ends with the bull tossing an elderly person with its horns.

Tunes facebook Lilyhammerband When the bull wins 💀 pic.twitter.com/zmwXizaiJz — Vicious Videos (@ViciousVideos) September 24, 2022

https://www.euskoguide.com/festivals-events/san-fermin-pamplona/

The viral video has amassed more than 87,000 views on Twitter so far. Twitterati found the video amusing. One user couldn’t help but laugh at a tourist running with his beer in the video.

The tourist running with his beer hahaha — Bruunooo (@flair_twenty) September 24, 2022

Another user shared a longer version of the same scene from the video, which shows the tourist running with a pint of beer in his hand.

Here's a little longer version of that one I made for Goofin https://t.co/I34TD2G4ta — Vicious Videos (@ViciousVideos) September 24, 2022

Besides these hilarious observations, a user came up with an interesting piece of information. The user wrote that there is some soft material applied to the bull’s horns for avoiding injuries.

They put soft points on the horns to avoid injuries — orgullosamente contra del kks (@orgulloantikks) September 24, 2022

Even though some precautions are taken in this bull-run festival, the number of fatalities is increasing. According to reports, three men died after being struck by bulls. This incident happened at a bull-running festival in Valencia, eastern Spain. Among these three men was also a French tourist, who was in his 60s, according to a local emergency services spokesman.

