Watch: Bunch of Penguins Stop to Chat Before Heading Out to Sea, Video Goes Viral

There is something about penguins that make them adorable to watch. These aquatic flightless birds have amused netizens every time they are captured on camera at their candid best. A video showing two groups of penguins stop to engage in some discussion has surfaced online. Taken somewhere at the Falkland Islands, the footage has to be the most entertaining video of penguins seen online so far.

The colonies of penguins, seen in the clip, seem to exchange information as they meet on their way to and from the sea. The nearly 30-second recording starts with a group of over a dozen penguins known as a waddle, enroute inland. Now they briefly stop as their paths cross with another group of eight penguins hopping in the opposite direction. In the few seconds when the two groups merge, they appear to swap information. One can hear the sound of busy chatter before the two colonies partway to continue on their respective journeys. Half-way through the clip, a particular penguin looks suddenly confused as if it lost which direction to head to. The hilarity begins when it forces a fellow bird to follow it and break ranks so that it could slip in and unite with the group heading back inland.

The adorable incident was filmed on Andrea Barlow’s phone. She is the director of the Falkland Islands Museum and National Trust and decided to post the video which soon went viral on social media. While sharing the video on her Twitter handle, Barlow mentioned how she simply loved the conflab the penguins have when they meet. She was equally amused by the demented penguin seen towards the end of the video.

The video has got widespread recognition and has been viewed over 6.9 million times on the micro-blogging site alone. Netizens are majorly impressed and are widely circulating the footage across social networking sites. The post has prompted some amused reactions among Twitterati. Many attempted to anticipate the conversation the two groups had with each other.

One Twitter user enjoyed the part when one bird accidentally joins the wrong group and another one goes over to remind. Another created an imaginary dialogue exchange: According to the user one bird said, '"Oh hey Bob! How's the fishing? Better get back to the nest soon or the Missus will kill me...". “Uh Fred. You're supposed to be going fishing!,” remarked another penguin. "Was I? Oh yeah. Jeez. Swear I'm going daft…,” concluded the first bird.

Needless to say, adorable penguin videos are going to be the death of us all.