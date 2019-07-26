Watch: Bungee Jumper Has a Nasty Fall in Poland as Rope Snaps Midway

A bungee jumper was severely injured after his rope snapped, sending him hurling to the ground at a theme park in Poland.

Footage shows shocked onlookers scream in horror as the man crashes into an inflatable cushion following the mid-air mishap.

The 39-year-old met the horrible accident after being hoisted 100 metres into the air on a crane, reports Metro UK.

As the man takes the plunge from the platform, everything seems to be going fine, until the harness rope snaps and he thuds into an inflatable protective cushion on the ground.

Following the accident at the Rady Europy theme park in Gdynia on Sunday, the man was rushed to a hospital.

Bungeeclub, which has been operating at the park for 19 years, said the mishap was first of its kind.

“As the only company organising Bungee jumping in Poland, we use a professional parachute – the so-called “skokochron pillows”. “Skokochron is one of such safeguards and in this situation was the only effective security. We’re working with the police,” the company said in a Facebook post.

The company said the man was in “no serious” danger and he was “considered good” after a medical examination at the emergency room, he was considered good.

In another post, the company said the condition of the jumper was “good” when their instructor left the ER at night.