Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Watch: Burglar Falls through Ceiling while Breaking into Restaurant, Lands on Trash Bin

Suddenly, the woman suspect falls through the ceiling and hits on a metal food preparing counter, before falling on the floor of the kitchen.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 11, 2019, 5:58 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Watch: Burglar Falls through Ceiling while Breaking into Restaurant, Lands on Trash Bin
Video grab. (YouTube)

Burglars make all the possible attempts to ensure that they succeed in their mission; however, not all make it through. A video of a botched burglary is doing rounds on social media, leaving netizens in splits. A video shared by ABC7 News Bay Area, shows two burglars sneak into a restaurant in the Ojai area of California, when it is closed, and attempt to rob it. The burglars are captured on CCTV camera. As they cover-up themselves, one of the burglars fall through the ceiling.

In the hilarious video of the botched up burglary, which has been released by the Ventura Country Sherrif's Office, a man and a woman suspect can be seen at their attempt at robbing the place. They can be seen with torch in their hands and wearing cap and helmets. Suddenly, the woman suspect falls through the ceiling and hits on a metal food preparing counter, before falling on the floor of the kitchen.

As the woman suspect sits on a trash bin after a hard fall, her partner in crime is seen quickly filling the bags with bottle of wine and other things that he could catch hold of.

The video shows the man helping the woman climb up the ceiling. They are also seen taking out cash from the restaurants cash box.

A report by ABC7 reported that the male suspect was around 20 to 25 years while the female was aged between 18 to 25 years.

The report said that according to police, the duo managed to steal several hundred dollars and a number of wine bottles along with bowls and brews from the restaurant.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram