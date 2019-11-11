Watch: Burglar Falls through Ceiling while Breaking into Restaurant, Lands on Trash Bin

Burglars make all the possible attempts to ensure that they succeed in their mission; however, not all make it through. A video of a botched burglary is doing rounds on social media, leaving netizens in splits. A video shared by ABC7 News Bay Area, shows two burglars sneak into a restaurant in the Ojai area of California, when it is closed, and attempt to rob it. The burglars are captured on CCTV camera. As they cover-up themselves, one of the burglars fall through the ceiling.

In the hilarious video of the botched up burglary, which has been released by the Ventura Country Sherrif's Office, a man and a woman suspect can be seen at their attempt at robbing the place. They can be seen with torch in their hands and wearing cap and helmets. Suddenly, the woman suspect falls through the ceiling and hits on a metal food preparing counter, before falling on the floor of the kitchen.

As the woman suspect sits on a trash bin after a hard fall, her partner in crime is seen quickly filling the bags with bottle of wine and other things that he could catch hold of.

The video shows the man helping the woman climb up the ceiling. They are also seen taking out cash from the restaurants cash box.

A report by ABC7 reported that the male suspect was around 20 to 25 years while the female was aged between 18 to 25 years.

The report said that according to police, the duo managed to steal several hundred dollars and a number of wine bottles along with bowls and brews from the restaurant.

