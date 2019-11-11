Watch: Burglary Suspects Hurl bricks at Police, Reverse and Ram Audi into Police Vehicle

A video of a woman police officer chasing suspected burglars in North Wales is creating a buzz across social media.

The incident happened on April 2, this year in Old Aston Hill, where a woman police constable accelerated her vehicle in an attempt to catch hold of four suspected burglars racing ahead of her in a car.

The video shared on YouTube by Ape Huncho, showed that Police Constable Emma Birrell of Roads Policing Unit chasing a silver Audi in which the burglars were fleeing.

The 6-minute-long video was captured from the dashcam of the woman police constable’s car chasing the suspected burglars.

The car, in which the suspected burglars were fleeing, was seen, immediately applying break. Two men with their faces covered, got out of the car and started hurling bricks at the police van. The windscreen of the police vehicle cracked. The cop was also heard briefing about the incident on the police station radio.

The cop didn't give up and continued to chase the car at 80 miles per hour, the video said.

The silver Audi stopped as one of its wheels came out. The cop drove the vehicle near the said Audi and once she reached closer to it, the Audi reversed and rammed into the police vehicle.

North Wales Police Force said that Police Constable Emma Birrell was not seriously injured in the incident but was rushed to a hospital.

Later, Police nabbed four suspected and slapped charges that included burglary, dangerous driving, travelling without insurance, and driving without a license, the video said. All four received custodial sentence on Friday, November 8.

Since being shared, the video has received over 2,500 views.

