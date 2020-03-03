WATCH: Bus Driver Jamming With Toddler on a Taylor Swift Song is All Kinds of Wholesome

A video of a bus driver from Orlando stopping the vehicle to jam with a toddler on her favourite track is going viral.

The two-year-old video is an embodiment of cuteness. Both the driver and the child can be seen grooving to the tunes of Taylor Swift’s hit song 'Shake It Off'.

Originally shared by the girl’s mother Brette-Ashley Schmitt on February 14, 2018, on Facebook, the video has garnered over 11 million views.

In the caption, she wrote that her daughter Emerson, had told the driver that Shake It Off was her “favorite song”. Upon hearing this, the kind-hearted bus driver dropped everything and “blasted the music as loud as he could”.

Several Twitter users shared the video in the last week of February, so much so that Brette-Ashley had to reshare the video on her Instagram account and say, “Please help me find Mr. Bus Driver”.

She has requested for some popular talk show hosts in her post to search for this “amazing guy” who shared “so much joy”.

Social media users praised the sweet exchange and some of them are trying all means to track down the bus driver.

The popular consensus was that the man in video was Fred, who reportedly drove Disneyland and Universal Studios’ buses from the hotels in Florida.

However, they haven’t been able to locate or contact him yet. So the search continues.