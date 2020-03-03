WATCH: Bus Driver Jamming With Toddler on a Taylor Swift Song is All Kinds of Wholesome

A video of a bus driver from Orlando stopping the vehicle to jam with a toddler on her favourite track is going viral.
The two-year-old video is an embodiment of cuteness. Both the driver and the child can be seen grooving to the tunes of Taylor Swift’s hit song 'Shake It Off'.
Originally shared by the girl’s mother Brette-Ashley Schmitt on February 14, 2018, on Facebook, the video has garnered over 11 million views.
In the caption, she wrote that her daughter Emerson, had told the driver that Shake It Off was her “favorite song”. Upon hearing this, the kind-hearted bus driver dropped everything and “blasted the music as loud as he could”.
Several Twitter users shared the video in the last week of February, so much so that Brette-Ashley had to reshare the video on her Instagram account and say, “Please help me find Mr. Bus Driver”.
Please help me find Mr. Bus Driver!! My phone is blowing up... apparently this video of Emerson is going viral all the sudden on Facebook!! It’s from 2 years ago, when our sweet driver made Emerson’s day by jamming out to @taylorswift ♥️ How crazy would it be if @theellenshow @kellyclarksonshow could track this amazing guy down for spreading so much joy #instagood #ellentube #thosemovestho I put the link in my profile ... so crazy!! My original post - Favorite moment from our trip so far Before getting off the bus Emerson went up to our bus driver and said “this is my favorite song”!!! I’m sure he has a crazy schedule to keep but he stopped everything and blasted the music as loud as he could and well... they both jammed out to #taylorswift ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ Thank you Mr. Bus Driver for making our little girls day !!! #heartbreakersgonnabreak #shakeitoff #feelgoodmoment #spreadkindness
She has requested for some popular talk show hosts in her post to search for this “amazing guy” who shared “so much joy”.
Social media users praised the sweet exchange and some of them are trying all means to track down the bus driver.
The popular consensus was that the man in video was Fred, who reportedly drove Disneyland and Universal Studios’ buses from the hotels in Florida.
However, they haven’t been able to locate or contact him yet. So the search continues.