Watch: California Man Punches Massive 350-pound Bear in the Face to Save His Dog's Life

Netizens often come across stories where humans risk lives to save their pets from danger. One such story of a pet parent is doing rounds on the internet who saved his dog’s life by punching a bear.

The man named Kaleb Benham was at his home in Grass Valley, California, US, when he heard some strange noise coming from the garden. Upon reaching there, Kaleb saw a huge brown bear dragging his furry friend. He immediately grabbed the bear by its neck and started punching him on its face until it let the dog go.

Kaleb told CBS said that the only thing he could think of was to save his pitbull ‘Buddy’.

“Honestly, the only thing I could think of was 'save my baby'. I just ran down there, plowed into the bear, tackled it, and grabbed it by the throat and started hitting it in the face and the eye until it let go," Kaleb was quoted as saying.

Kaleb further stated that after the epiosde Buddy was rushed to a hospital. He had to undergo a surgery as the bear was very close to the eye region and caused a hole straight through the lip. However, the dog is recovering well.

Kaleb also informed the portal that the bear has come back to his house several times after the incident. He feels that the bear might attack the pet again.

This isn’t the first time that we heard of someone risking his/her life to save a pet. Last month, a man from Florida jumped into the water and fought a baby alligator to rescue his dog. The video of the incident was captured on Surveillance cameras by Florida Wildlife Federation.

According to a NBC-2 report, Richard Wilbanks, 74, was enjoying his time out with his furry friend Gunner when he heard his pet crying. He immediately rushed to the spot and jumped into the water to save his furry friend. The video of the incident had gone viral in no time. Netizens were impressed with Richard’s courga and referred him as a real man.

Speaking to the portal, Richar said, “Adrenaline kicked in and I just went right into the water after the gator and Gunner”.