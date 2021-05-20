WATCH: California Woman Crashing Bike While Taking a Selfie Captured on Live News Broadcast

There are several videos on the internet featuring news correspondents being interrupted by jesters just to be on television. But this woman from California unintentionally became an overnight star after she fell off her bike and got recorded on live coverage of MSNBC.

On Monday morning, the reporter of MSNBC was presenting live updates about Covid-19 from Santa Monica boardwalk in Southern California. A woman who was cycling along Santa Monica’s Ocean Front was seen enjoying the sea breeze before she decided to capture the moment. As she attempted to take a selfie, she took her hands off the handlebars. The very moment she lost control and crashed to the ground. However, she got right back and rode the bike away.

It’s not known whether the reporter was aware of what was happening behind him but this footage has become viral after it was recorded and tweeted on the digital platform.

Journalist Guad Venegas who was in front of the camera at that time, tweeting the video, described it as the unfortunate moment when the cyclist fell on live TV. He further informed that thankfully she was not injured and was able to get up and rode away.

The unfortunate moment a bicycle rider fell on Live TV @MSNBC Thankfully she was able to get up and ride away. pic.twitter.com/VvH7IpFo8l— Guad Venegas (@Guadvenegas) May 17, 2021

Since it has been shared, the clip has amassed over 13.2 k views and varied reactions from netizens. While some found it amusing, others suggested how harmful the outcomes of taking a selfie while riding can be.

Maybe she shouldn’t of been taking a selfie while riding her bloody bike. pic.twitter.com/IgHy9bhXEX— x - Brad of Those Canadian Lads (@30somethingyeg) May 17, 2021

One of the users wrote, “Aaahh yes the old bicycle fall whilst taking a selfie…a tale as old as time. Or in the past 10 yrs anyway.”

Lol it was a cute fall— Rob.Nunez (@R0BNunez) May 18, 2021

“She just got her 30 seconds of fame. You ought to locate her and ask her what the hell she was thinking,” wrote another user.

