WATCH: California Zookeeper Bit by Python While Trying to Take its Eggs for Hatching

Working as a zookeeper comes with its own set of occupational hazards as one deals with wild animals all the time. For Jay Brewer, the zookeeper at California’s Reptile Zoo, things took a bit of an aggressive turn when he was bit by a python. Jay is a breeder of reticulated pythons known for their color and pattern variations. He was out to do his job earlier this week when a defensive python attacked him.

The video was shared on his Instagram handle two days ago where Jay was seen approaching a black and yellow striped python with white spots. The snake was incubating its eggs, which were ready to hatch any time when Jay approached it with a metal stick. The zookeeper was slightly pushing the snake away as he wanted to collect the eggs to welcome the new babies. Guessing the reluctant python mother’s thoughts, Jay says in the video, “Hey I finally laid some eggs and you are going to take it from me? Yes, because they are about to hatch and they won’t hatch otherwise.”

As the python moves its head away from the eggs around which it has coiled its body, Jay gingerly reaches for it. However, the collection of eggs needed two hands to be lifted. So, when Jay left his metal stick to reach for the eggs with both his hands, the python bit his cheek in a swift move. Jay exclaimed as the python attacked him, saying, “Right in the face!!” He further said that he had a hunch that this was going to be recorded in the video.

Thankfully, pythons are not venomous snakes and Jay only received minor bruises from the incident.

Jay’s Instagram post received over 1,31,649 likes since it was shared on the social media platform. Many netizens wondered if Jay was alright.

