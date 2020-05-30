Watch: Camel Pops Head inside Car and Grabs Pepsi from Kid in Oklahoma Zoo

In a shocking yet hilarious incident, a video of a camel conducting a raid on a family car for food has hit the internet. The incident took place when the family was driving through a zoo in Davis, located in the city of Oklahoma, US.

Soon after their arrival at the zoo, the family stumbled upon the hunger camel, reported Daily Mail. In the clip, the animal can be seen lurking its face into the car and grabbing a can of Pepsi from a kid’s hand. The footage shows the child smiling while the camel took the beverage. The news report said that the family had bought $10 worth of animal feed.





The person named Nathan Pugh was travelling with his wife Kelsi and their children - son Bostyn and daughter Ryan. The whole incident was recorded by Kelsi.

Nathan told the paper that he along with his family members had been locked up in his house. So, he decided to step outside his house to make some memories.

Nathan said, “When she started the video, I only had one hand on the cup, and the thing took it. It bit me a little bit, but I was just mad that it took my cup. It went back to the kids when I wasn't looking. They were laughing when the camel got me”.

He further added his daughter Ryan was crying and laughing at the same time.